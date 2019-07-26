Overview

Dr. Hakop Hrachian-Haftevani, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fishermen's Community Hospital, Mariners Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Hrachian-Haftevani works at Homestead Pediatric Associates in Homestead, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL, Miami Beach, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Syncope, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.