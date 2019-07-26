Dr. Hakop Hrachian-Haftevani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrachian-Haftevani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hakop Hrachian-Haftevani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hakop Hrachian-Haftevani, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fishermen's Community Hospital, Mariners Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Heart Rhythm Specialists of South Florida975 Baptist Way, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 663-3377
Heart Rhythm Specialists of South Florida6280 Sunset Dr Ste 400, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 663-3377
Heart Rhythm Specialists of South Florida4302 Alton Rd Ste 105, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 663-3377
Kendall Primary Care Center9900 SW 107th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 663-3377Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Fishermen's Community Hospital
- Mariners Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor and he also told me the biggest problem with most of people with the heart problem is their weights which has to be reduced.
About Dr. Hakop Hrachian-Haftevani, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Armenian
- 1174606529
Education & Certifications
- ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
