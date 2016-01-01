Overview

Dr. Hakop Gevorkyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Gevorkyan works at Advance Health Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.