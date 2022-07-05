Overview

Dr. Hakima Schulz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Schulz works at Durga Madala, MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.