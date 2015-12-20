Dr. Hakim Said, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Said is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hakim Said, MD
Overview
Dr. Hakim Said, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
-
1
Uw Department of Surgery1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-4477Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Madison Tower Plastic Surgery1101 Madison St Ste 1101, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 467-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He intervened and we believed saved our daughters life after multiple surgeries and infections she had encountered under another surgeons care. He was kind, gentle soft spoken & extremely caring. It took several more surgeries for him to get the infection cleared up before the reconstruction surgery was complete. We have referred others to him that are happy with their care. I have used him myself for cosmetic surgery. EXTREMELY HAPPY.
About Dr. Hakim Said, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Said has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Said accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Said has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Said has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Said on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Said. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Said.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Said, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Said appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.