Overview

Dr. Hakim Said, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Said works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.