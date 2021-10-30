Dr. Hakeem Shakir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hakeem Shakir, MD
Overview
Dr. Hakeem Shakir, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Dr. Shakir works at
Locations
Akhtar Hameed MD Inc608 NW 9th St Ste 5010, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 979-7875
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He saw my husband in the ER. What a sweet, smart amazing bedside manner. He took his time and listened to my husband. He was able to perform surgery the same day and is an amazing surgeon! He will be our neurosurgeon forever!
About Dr. Hakeem Shakir, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356632897
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shakir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakir has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Hydrocephalus and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shakir speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.