Dr. Hakeem Ayinde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayinde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hakeem Ayinde, MD
Overview
Dr. Hakeem Ayinde, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.
Dr. Ayinde works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Heart Vascular Institute Elizabeth Cardiology125 Queens Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 347-2011
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayinde?
About Dr. Hakeem Ayinde, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1366706111
Education & Certifications
- XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayinde accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayinde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayinde works at
Dr. Ayinde speaks Yoruba.
Dr. Ayinde has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayinde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayinde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayinde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.