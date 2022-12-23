Dr. Hakan Usal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hakan Usal, MD
Overview
Dr. Hakan Usal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
The Plastic Surgery Center305 N State Rt 17 Unit 3-100A, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-9200
Dr. Hakan Usal, MD305 Nj-17, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Usal is a skilled professional who really makes sure you know what is going on and takes wonderful care of you. He listens to your concerns and does a great job. I will definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Hakan Usal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Turkish
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Ankara Numune Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
