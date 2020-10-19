Dr. Hakan Kaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hakan Kaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hakan Kaya, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Ankara University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lincoln Hospital, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Kaya works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Care Northwest601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lincoln Hospital
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaya diagnosed my incurable cancer in 2004. Against the odds he has kept me alive and thriving all this time. He has always been incredibly caring, encouraging and wise. He answers all of my numerous questions. He is always there when I need him. I recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Hakan Kaya, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Turkish
- 1255320974
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Ankara University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaya works at
Dr. Kaya has seen patients for Myeloma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaya speaks Turkish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.