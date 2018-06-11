See All General Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Hakan Charles-Harris, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hakan Charles-Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Charles-Harris works at Hakan S Charles-Harris MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hakan S Charles-Harris MD
    1190 NW 95th St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 691-2941

  • North Shore Medical Center

Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carotid Artery Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Limb Swelling
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Port Placements or Replacements
Thyroid Nodule
Venous Insufficiency
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Appendicitis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Drainage
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ
Cholelithiasis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endocrine Disorders
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenteritis
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intermittent Claudication
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Diseases
Intestinal Ischemia
Ischemic Colitis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Lump
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Lung Cancer
Lymphedema
Male Breast Cancer
Mass
  • View other providers who treat Mass
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures
Phlebitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Poor Circulation
Pyloric Stenosis
Rectal Prolapse
Respiratory Failure
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spider Veins
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thrombophlebitis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Uterine Fibroids
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Hakan Charles-Harris, MD

    General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    1922086875
    Residency
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Mount Sinai Hospital The
    Medical Education
    University of The West Indies
