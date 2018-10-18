See All Ophthalmologists in Valencia, CA
Dr. Hajir Dadgostar, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Hajir Dadgostar, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Dadgostar works at The Retina Partners in Valencia, CA with other offices in Encino, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Retina Partners
    23929 McBean Pkwy Ste F-208, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 705-1075
  2. 2
    The Retina Partners
    16500 Ventura Blvd Ste 205, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 788-9333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Beverly Hills / Century City
    2080 Century Park E Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 746-4861
  4. 4
    Valencia
    23838 Valencia Blvd Ste 302, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 705-1075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • POMCO Group
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2018
    Dr dodgoster is awesome dr he is so professional, knowledgeable, caring and so kind ! He was my mother dr for few years and unfortunately during changing the insurance we lost him and my mother doesn’t want to go to any dr except dr dadgoster , we are believing on dr dadgoster judgments 100 percent and i’m Trying to change my mom’s insurance to have him back ! I highly recommend dr dadgoster. God bless him .
    Heidi zandi in Encino, CA — Oct 18, 2018
    About Dr. Hajir Dadgostar, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144427568
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • Queens Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hajir Dadgostar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dadgostar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dadgostar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dadgostar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dadgostar has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dadgostar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dadgostar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dadgostar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dadgostar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dadgostar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

