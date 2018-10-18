Overview

Dr. Hajir Dadgostar, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Dadgostar works at The Retina Partners in Valencia, CA with other offices in Encino, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.