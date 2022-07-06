Overview

Dr. Hajeer Sabet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Sabet works at Washington Orthopedic/Spne Inst in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), ACL Surgery and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.