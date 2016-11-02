Overview

Dr. Hajar Kadivar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.



Dr. Kadivar works at Access Healthcare Physicians in Largo, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.