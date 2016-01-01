Dr. Hajar Ayoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hajar Ayoub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hajar Ayoub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Ayoub works at
Locations
1
UT Physicians Urology - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2300, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hajar Ayoub, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Ayoub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayoub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayoub works at
Dr. Ayoub has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayoub speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.