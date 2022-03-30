See All Plastic Surgeons in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Haitham Masri, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (125)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Haitham Masri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.

Dr. Masri works at Masri Clinic For Laser And Cosmetic Surgery in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Birmingham, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Masri Clinic for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery
    13530 Michigan Ave Ste 400, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 310-4258
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Masri Clinic for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery
    373 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI 48009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 260-5922
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Spider Veins
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Spider Veins
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Spider Veins
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acne Treatment
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Autoimmune Diseases
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bell's Palsy
Belt Lipectomy
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Bone Disorders
Botox® Injection
Brachioplasty
Brain Disorders
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Breast Surgical Procedure
Breath Testing
Broken Nose
Cancer
Captique™ Injection
Chemical Peel
Chin Implant
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
CO2 Laser Treatment for Skin Lesions
Collagen Injection
Common Cold
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery
Cough
Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dermabrasion
Dermal Filler
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty)
Ear Reconstruction
Ear Surgery
Ear Tube Placement
Earlobe Repair
Earwax Buildup
Earwax Removal
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery
Endoscopic Laser Therapy
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Surgery
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Neck Mass
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Eyelid Disorders
Facelift
Facial Bone Fracture Repair
Facial Fracture
Facial Implant Surgery
Facial Peel
Facial Reconstruction
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser
Fat Grafting to the Body
Foreign Body Removal
Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hair Removal
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and Neck Surgery
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hylaform Injection
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Irrigation of Ear
Jaw Implant Surgery
Juvederm Ultra Plus
Laryngitis
Laryngoscopy
Larynx Conditions
Larynx Repair
Laser Ablation
Laser Hair Removal
Laser Skin Rejuvenation
Laser Skin Resurfacing
Laser Tattoo Removal
Laser Vein Removal
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face
Ligation
LightSheer® Hair Removal Procedure
Liposuction
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Meniere's Disease
Mesotherapy
Microdermabrasion
Migraine
Mini Fift
Mini Tummy Tuck
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Mole Removal
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT)
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nasal Surgery
Neck Liposuction
Neck Surgery
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation
Non-Surgical Facelift
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Pharyngitis
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Photorejuvenation
Phototherapy
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Procedures
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scar Revision Surgery
Sculptra™ Injection
Sinus Augmentation
Sinus Surgery
Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Biopsy
Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer Removal
Skin Grafts
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Skin Surgery
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Apnea Surgery
Sleep Disorders
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction
Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy
Stripping of Varicose Veins
Thermage Radiofrequency Treatment
Thigh Lift
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Tracheostomy
Treatment for Nose Bleeds
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Body Lift
Uvulectomy
Varicose Vein Surgery
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 30, 2022
    did an amazing job on my nose rhino and septo plasty…. Dr. Masri is super sweet and very professional
    — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Haitham Masri, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629247481
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • Dalhousie University|Flushing Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    • Atlantic City Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haitham Masri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Masri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Masri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Masri speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.

    125 patients have reviewed Dr. Masri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

