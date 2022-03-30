Dr. Haitham Masri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Plastic Surgeons
- MI
- Dearborn
- Dr. Haitham Masri, MD
Dr. Haitham Masri, MD
Overview
Dr. Haitham Masri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Dr. Masri works at
Locations
-
1
Masri Clinic for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery13530 Michigan Ave Ste 400, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (586) 310-4258Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Masri Clinic for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery373 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (989) 260-5922Tuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
- View other providers who treat Acne Treatment
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Balloon Sinuplasty
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Belt Lipectomy
- View other providers who treat Birthmark
- View other providers who treat Blepharoplasty
- View other providers who treat Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Botox® Injection
- View other providers who treat Brachioplasty
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Augmentation
- View other providers who treat Breast Lift Surgery
- View other providers who treat Breast Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Breast Reduction
- View other providers who treat Breast Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Breath Testing
- View other providers who treat Broken Nose
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Captique™ Injection
- View other providers who treat Chemical Peel
- View other providers who treat Chin Implant
- View other providers who treat Cholesteatoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat CO2 Laser Treatment for Skin Lesions
- View other providers who treat Collagen Injection
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Complex Revision Rhinoplasty
- View other providers who treat Conductive Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deafness
- View other providers who treat Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
- View other providers who treat Dentofacial Anomalies
- View other providers who treat Dermabrasion
- View other providers who treat Dermal Filler
- View other providers who treat Deviated Septum
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty)
- View other providers who treat Ear Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Ear Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ear Tube Placement
- View other providers who treat Earlobe Repair
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Earwax Removal
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Endoscopic Laser Therapy
- View other providers who treat Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Turbinates
- View other providers who treat ENT Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
- View other providers who treat Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Neck Mass
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Submandibular Gland
- View other providers who treat Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Facelift
- View other providers who treat Facial Bone Fracture Repair
- View other providers who treat Facial Fracture
- View other providers who treat Facial Implant Surgery
- View other providers who treat Facial Peel
- View other providers who treat Facial Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser
- View other providers who treat Fat Grafting to the Body
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body Removal
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Hair Removal
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Surgery
- View other providers who treat Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hylaform Injection
- View other providers who treat Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
- View other providers who treat Irrigation of Ear
- View other providers who treat Jaw Implant Surgery
- View other providers who treat Juvederm Ultra Plus
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Laryngoscopy
- View other providers who treat Larynx Conditions
- View other providers who treat Larynx Repair
- View other providers who treat Laser Ablation
- View other providers who treat Laser Hair Removal
- View other providers who treat Laser Skin Rejuvenation
- View other providers who treat Laser Skin Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Laser Tattoo Removal
- View other providers who treat Laser Vein Removal
- View other providers who treat Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face
- View other providers who treat Ligation
- View other providers who treat LightSheer® Hair Removal Procedure
- View other providers who treat Liposuction
- View other providers who treat Loss of Smell and-or Taste
- View other providers who treat Meniere's Disease
- View other providers who treat Mesotherapy
- View other providers who treat Microdermabrasion
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mini Fift
- View other providers who treat Mini Tummy Tuck
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Mole Removal
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT)
- View other providers who treat Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
- View other providers who treat Nasal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Neck Liposuction
- View other providers who treat Neck Surgery
- View other providers who treat Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation
- View other providers who treat Non-Surgical Facelift
- View other providers who treat Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Perforated Eardrum
- View other providers who treat Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
- View other providers who treat Photorejuvenation
- View other providers who treat Phototherapy
- View other providers who treat Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Procedures
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Radiesse® Injections
- View other providers who treat Restylane® Injections
- View other providers who treat Rhinoseptoplasty
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Scar Revision Surgery
- View other providers who treat Sculptra™ Injection
- View other providers who treat Sinus Augmentation
- View other providers who treat Sinus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Skin Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer Removal
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Skin Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Skin Surgery
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea Surgery
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction
- View other providers who treat Snoring
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
- View other providers who treat Spider Vein Sclerotherapy
- View other providers who treat Stripping of Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Thermage Radiofrequency Treatment
- View other providers who treat Thigh Lift
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tonsillectomy
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Tracheostomy
- View other providers who treat Treatment for Nose Bleeds
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Upper Body Lift
- View other providers who treat Uvulectomy
- View other providers who treat Varicose Vein Surgery
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Venous Sclerotherapy
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
- View other providers who treat Visual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Nodule
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Polyp
- View other providers who treat Wart Removal
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Wrinkle Removal
- View other providers who treat X-Ray
- View other providers who treat YAG Laser Capsulotomy
- View other providers who treat YAG Laser Surgery
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Masri?
did an amazing job on my nose rhino and septo plasty…. Dr. Masri is super sweet and very professional
About Dr. Haitham Masri, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1629247481
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dalhousie University|Flushing Hospital Med Center
- Atlantic City Med Center
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Masri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Masri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masri works at
Dr. Masri speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Masri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.