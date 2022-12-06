Dr. Haitham Dib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haitham Dib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haitham Dib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Dib works at
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Cardiology436 Chris Gaupp Dr Ste 204, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 652-0100
-
2
Metpath6725 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406 Directions (609) 822-2006
-
3
Atlanticare Pharmacy - Egg Harbor Townsh2500 English Creek Ave Bldg 600, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Directions (609) 272-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dib?
I’ve been seeing Dr Dib for 5 yrs. Congestive heart failure. He cares so much for his patients and spends time checking all meds to keep me going he’s has empathy
About Dr. Haitham Dib, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225124613
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dib works at
Dr. Dib has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dib speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.