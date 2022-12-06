Overview

Dr. Haitham Dib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Dib works at Atlantic Cardiology, LLC in Galloway, NJ with other offices in Ventnor City, NJ and Egg Harbor Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.