Dr. Haisam Ismail, MD
Dr. Haisam Ismail, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
LIJMC - Dept of Cardiology270-5 76 Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7330
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
There are no words to describe this competent, dedicated, caring, hardworking, professional. I underwent a cardioversion, ablation and insertion of a loop recorder on 6/3/20 at Northwell-LIJ which required an overnight stay. I was well informed and prepared for the procedure as well as my aftercare. He personally came to visit me the night of the surgery and the day after as well as his team. He even called me after a long day of working to see how I was feeling. This thoughtfulness is unheard of now a days. He is a valuable asset to his patients and the Northwell Health System. I am forever grateful for his expertise & meticulous care which has allowed me to have a quality of life again. Believe me he couldn't have had a more critical critic as I am a nurse and have a clear insight on what makes a doctor "Excellent!" He deserves 10 stars.
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- NSLIJHS/Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine at North Shore University Hospital Program
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
