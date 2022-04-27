See All Psychiatrists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Haisam Al-Khouri, MD

Psychiatry
3 (19)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Haisam Al-Khouri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.

Dr. Al-Khouri works at OKC Psychiatric Services in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OKC Psychiatric Services
    2316 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 525-3330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Haisam Al-Khouri, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558318030
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Al-Khouri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Khouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Khouri works at OKC Psychiatric Services in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Al-Khouri’s profile.

    Dr. Al-Khouri has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Khouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Khouri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Khouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Khouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Khouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

