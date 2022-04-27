Overview

Dr. Haisam Al-Khouri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Al-Khouri works at OKC Psychiatric Services in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.