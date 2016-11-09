Dr. Haimanot Wasse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haimanot Wasse, MD
Overview
Dr. Haimanot Wasse, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Wasse works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Interventional Nephrology1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-4717Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wasse was so helpful! She explained everything, and made my mom feel comfortable.
About Dr. Haimanot Wasse, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1760412563
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Nephrology
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasse.
