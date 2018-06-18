Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hailong Vu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hailong Vu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
La Estrella Medical Group Inc2237 W BALL RD, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 490-2750
- 2 16478 Beach Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (800) 464-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vu is outstanding. He was able to diagnose and treat my depression. He is very personable and professional. I have a new outlook on life and hope for my future. I highly recommend hom.
About Dr. Hailong Vu, MD
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1578862256
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.