Dr. Hailing Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hailing Zhang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Zhang works at
Somerset Obgyn Association215 Union Ave, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 685-0556
Richard Hall Cmhc of Somerset500 N Bridge St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 725-2800
Dr. Zhang is amazing. He is so compassionate and caring. And he listens! I’ve made so much progress with him. Great person, great doctor.
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
