Dr. Hailey Macnear, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hailey Macnear, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Macnear works at
Locations
Sacramento Women's Health2277 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste 355, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 927-3178
Folsom Ob/Gyn1735 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macnear?
Dr. MacNear is hands down the best OB I have ever had. I am beyond grateful to be under her care. She listens and she cares and seriously advocates for her patients. I have never felt rushed, and she has always made sure to get me in to be seen if its a priority. The entire office is also so friendly. SO SO thankful.
About Dr. Hailey Macnear, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1003048786
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-Davis
- Oberlin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macnear has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macnear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macnear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macnear works at
Dr. Macnear has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macnear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Macnear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macnear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macnear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macnear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.