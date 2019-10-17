Dr. Hailey Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hailey Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. Hailey Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
The Women's Specialists of Houston6651 Main St Ste F1500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hall was not my ob for my prenatal visit but she delivered my baby since my regular ob's shift ended before I had my baby. Just wanted to say she did a great job and got back after doing an emergency C-section in time to deliver my baby and stitched my tear up well! Thank you much!
About Dr. Hailey Hall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
