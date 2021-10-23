Dr. Haik Kavookjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavookjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haik Kavookjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haik Kavookjian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
1
Stamford Health Medical Group Inc555 NEWFIELD AVE, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 358-0661
2
Opticare Eye Health Centers Inc.40 Cross St, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 846-0040
3
Gastroenterology Hepatology Assoc.32 Strawberry Hill Ct, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 846-0040
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent outcome from both carpal tunnel surgeries. Definitely very skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Haik Kavookjian, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kavookjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavookjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavookjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kavookjian has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kavookjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kavookjian speaks Armenian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavookjian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavookjian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavookjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavookjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.