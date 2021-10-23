Overview

Dr. Haik Kavookjian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Kavookjian works at Stamford Health Medical Group Inc in Stamford, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.