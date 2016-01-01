Dr. Zhang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haijun Zhang, MD
Overview
Dr. Haijun Zhang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Haijun Zhang, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1922448380
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Zhang works at
