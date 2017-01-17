Dr. Tcheurekdjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haig Tcheurekdjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haig Tcheurekdjian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Tcheurekdjian works at
Locations
Allergy Immunology Associates5915 Landerbrook Dr Ste 110, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 381-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is the kindest most wonderful physician, he has a fabulous bedside manor and really cares about his patients. Dr. T. has really fought to help me with my treatments and condition. I have a very good group of physicians that have been keeping me alive and I owe that to these wonderful people.
About Dr. Haig Tcheurekdjian, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992724843
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tcheurekdjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tcheurekdjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tcheurekdjian works at
Dr. Tcheurekdjian has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tcheurekdjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tcheurekdjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tcheurekdjian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tcheurekdjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tcheurekdjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.