Overview

Dr. Haig Rickerby, DMD is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Jersey City, NJ. They completed their residency with New York University College Of Dentistry



Dr. Rickerby works at Journal Square Dental in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.