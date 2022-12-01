See All General Dentists in Jersey City, NJ
Overview

Dr. Haig Rickerby, DMD is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Jersey City, NJ. They completed their residency with New York University College Of Dentistry

Dr. Rickerby works at Journal Square Dental in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Journal Square Dental
    1 JOURNAL SQUARE PLZ, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 604-4725
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Cavity

Treatment frequency



Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 273 ratings
    Patient Ratings (273)
    5 Star
    (256)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 01, 2022
    In a world... where sugar and sweets dominate our way of life. Helpless to our habits in which we struggle to control. We fall to our knees... and submit to all powerful cravings... futile in resistance. But all is not lost, one man and his crew stands to fight the evils that lurk in our oral cavity. That man is Dr. H Rickerby, first of his name, King of Dentist, father of fluoride, and protector of cavities and all things not good in the mouth. He is the hero we deserve and need. Many of his accomplishments will go unnoticed, but the people... the people will know what you have done for them, and they will cheer your name. A toast with a cup of mouthwash and a rinse and spit. To you all! Cheers.
    Rene C — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Haig Rickerby, DMD

    Specialties
    • Prosthodontics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407848708
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University College Of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haig Rickerby, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rickerby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rickerby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rickerby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rickerby works at Journal Square Dental in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rickerby’s profile.

    273 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickerby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickerby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rickerby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rickerby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

