Dr. Haig Minassian, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Haig Minassian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

Dr. Minassian works at Dr. Jeffrey W. Kronson, FACS in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pih
    12291 Washington Blvd Ste 102, Whittier, CA 90606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 698-0679
    Christopher Aho, MD
    8135 Painter Ave Ste 307, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 698-0679

Hospital Affiliations
  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 24, 2016
    Dr. Minassian is a very professional and caring doctor. I went through 2 brain surgeries in 2012 in his care and recommend highly.
    Ms. Castaneda in Norwalk, CA — Nov 24, 2016
    About Dr. Haig Minassian, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Armenian
    • 1720003098
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haig Minassian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minassian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minassian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minassian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minassian works at Dr. Jeffrey W. Kronson, FACS in Whittier, CA. View the full address on Dr. Minassian’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Minassian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minassian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minassian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minassian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

