Dr. Haig Minassian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haig Minassian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Locations
Pih12291 Washington Blvd Ste 102, Whittier, CA 90606 Directions (562) 698-0679
Christopher Aho, MD8135 Painter Ave Ste 307, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0679
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Minassian is a very professional and caring doctor. I went through 2 brain surgeries in 2012 in his care and recommend highly.
About Dr. Haig Minassian, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minassian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minassian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minassian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minassian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Minassian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minassian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minassian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minassian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.