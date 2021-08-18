Overview

Dr. Haifaa Abdulhaq, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Abdulhaq works at Community Cancer Institute - Medical Oncology in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.