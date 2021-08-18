See All Hematologists in Clovis, CA
Dr. Haifaa Abdulhaq, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Haifaa Abdulhaq, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Abdulhaq works at Community Cancer Institute - Medical Oncology in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Community Cancer Institute
    785 N Medical Center Dr W, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 387-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Hanford
  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Fresno Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Hemophilia
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Nodular Lymphoma
Secondary Malignancies
Acute Leukemia
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Hypertension
Skin Screenings
Testicular Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Bladder Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Diseases
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Familial Renal Cancer
Genitourinary Cancers
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Male Breast Cancer
Male Genital System Cancer
Male Genitourinary Cancer
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mast Cell Diseases
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Multiple Myeloma
Mycosis Fungoides
Oral Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Renal Cell Cancer
Sickle Cell Disease
Small Intestine Cancer
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Urachal Cancer
Urinary Tract Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
Vulvar Cancer
    About Dr. Haifaa Abdulhaq, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508024647
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

