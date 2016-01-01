Dr. Haifa Al-Azawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Azawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haifa Al-Azawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Haifa Al-Azawi, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Paramount, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.
Locations
New Woman Medical Care16660 Paramount Blvd Ste 105, Paramount, CA 90723 Directions (562) 529-7550
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 531-2550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Haifa Al-Azawi, MD
- Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1366451908
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Azawi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Azawi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Azawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Azawi speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Azawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Azawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Azawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Azawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.