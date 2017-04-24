Overview

Dr. Haider Zafar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Zafar works at Palo Verde Cancer Specialists in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.