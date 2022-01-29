Overview

Dr. Haider Khadim, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Khadim works at Century Medical Associates PC in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.