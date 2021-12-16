Overview

Dr. Haider Afzal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Riceland Medical Center.



Dr. Afzal works at Baytown Family Clinic in Baytown, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.