Dr. Haideh Sabet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haideh Sabet, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University
Locations
Sina J. Sabet MD PC5130 Duke St Ste 9, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 370-9411
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sabet was extremely good at explaining a complex issue. She listened attentively to my concerns and had a calming and informative response to all of my questions. I particularly like how she interacts, in an academic manner,s with other specialists in solving my problem.
About Dr. Haideh Sabet, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Persian
- 1306857552
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Georgetown University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabet has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabet speaks Persian.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabet.
