Dr. Haideh Sabet, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
Overview

Dr. Haideh Sabet, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University

Dr. Sabet works at Neurological Institute Of Northern Virginia in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tremor and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Sina J. Sabet MD PC
    5130 Duke St Ste 9, Alexandria, VA 22304 (703) 370-9411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Inova Alexandria Hospital
  Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Gait Abnormality

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Syncope
Vertigo
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Injury
Cluster Headache
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Haideh Sabet, MD

    Specialties
    Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1306857552
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Georgetown University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Georgetown University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    Georgetown University Med Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haideh Sabet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabet works at Neurological Institute Of Northern Virginia in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sabet’s profile.

    Dr. Sabet has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.