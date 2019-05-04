Overview

Dr. Haideh Sabet, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University



Dr. Sabet works at Neurological Institute Of Northern Virginia in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tremor and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.