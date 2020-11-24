Overview

Dr. Haidee Zamora, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Zamora works at Oak Street Medical in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.