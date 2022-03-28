Dr. Haidar Yassin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yassin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haidar Yassin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Haidar Yassin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Honorhealth Ambulatory340 E Palm Ln Ste A175, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 386-1100
Honorhealth Ambulatory9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 386-1100
- 3 1124 E McKellips Rd Ste 200, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (602) 386-1100
Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center19829 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 879-5480
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I had reason for an urgent appointment and was able to seen within a day. They took things very seriously and when they realized the fluid around my heart was significant and Dr. Yassin got me into the Cath Lab at St. Joe's immediately. He met me there and successfully did the procedure. I was very grateful and impressed. I speak very highly of him to others and recommend him!
- Cardiology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
