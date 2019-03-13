Overview

Dr. Hai Truong, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Truong works at Primary Care Associates in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.