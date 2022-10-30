Dr. Hai Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hai Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hai Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bainbridge Island, WA.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bainbridge Island1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Dr. Tran's exam was thorough, and he returned our phone call quickly to answer a few remaining questions. Dr. Tran is caring, knowledgeable, and focused. We are fortunate to have him as our doctor.
About Dr. Hai Tran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1396270864
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.