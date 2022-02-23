See All Neurosurgeons in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Hai Sun, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Hai Sun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Sun works at Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Department of Neurosurgery
    Department of Neurosurgery
10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 705-6028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 23, 2022
Nice Dr, explained risks/benefits to back surgery. Had surgery 2weeks ago and was pleased with how I was taken care of. Planning on having more surgery and feel comfortable using Dr Sun again.
Gail Eisen — Feb 23, 2022
Dr. Hai Sun, MD
About Dr. Hai Sun, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 9 years of experience
  • English, Chinese
  • 1952507774
Education & Certifications

  • Oregon Health &amp; Science University School of Medicine
  • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hai Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sun works at Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sun’s profile.

Dr. Sun has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

