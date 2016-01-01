Overview

Dr. Hai Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.



Dr. Nguyen works at Procare Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.