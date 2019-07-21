Overview

Dr. Hai Dao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hue and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Dao works at San Bernardino Medical Group, INC in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.