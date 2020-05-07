Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hai Bui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hai Bui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Bui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakewood Medical Center1700 Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80214 Directions (303) 238-1488
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bui?
Wonderful. I recommended him for an award last year in Lakewood, CO. Of course, he gets negative feedback because he’s Asian. I’m not. I’m Caucasian, female, and widow of a doctor.
About Dr. Hai Bui, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1316965536
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimmons Amc
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui speaks Vietnamese.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.