Dr. Hai Bui, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (50)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hai Bui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Bui works at Lakewood Medical Center in Lakewood, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakewood Medical Center
    1700 Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 238-1488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (33)
    May 07, 2020
    Wonderful. I recommended him for an award last year in Lakewood, CO. Of course, he gets negative feedback because he’s Asian. I’m not. I’m Caucasian, female, and widow of a doctor.
    S. Virginia Bryant — May 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hai Bui, MD
    About Dr. Hai Bui, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1316965536
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Fitzsimmons Amc
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bui works at Lakewood Medical Center in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Bui’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

