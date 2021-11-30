Dr. Hagos Tekeste, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tekeste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hagos Tekeste, MD
Dr. Hagos Tekeste, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Golden Plains Community Hospital.
Amarillo Office1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 1055, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 356-2260
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 356-2260
1 Care Cir, Amarillo, TX 79124
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Golden Plains Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Tekeste saved my husband's life. He was the GI doctor on staff at the time my husband was admitted into the hospital. He was very knowledgeable and insisted that he not be released due to his vitals. He helped my husband receive a liver transplant! He was adamant about making sure he received the best care possible. Amarillo is blessed to have him in their community.
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1285742882
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Yale University--B.A.
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tekeste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tekeste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.