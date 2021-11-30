Overview

Dr. Hagos Tekeste, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Golden Plains Community Hospital.



Dr. Tekeste works at Hagos Tekeste MD in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.