Overview

Dr. Hagop Margossian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus - Syria|University of Damascus Faculty of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Margossian works at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

