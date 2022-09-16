Dr. Hagop Margossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hagop Margossian, MD
Dr. Hagop Margossian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus - Syria|University of Damascus Faculty of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia700 Cottman Ave Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Great office staff and fantastic physician
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER|Episcopal Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center North Division
- University of Damascus - Syria|University of Damascus Faculty of Human Medicine
Dr. Margossian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margossian has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margossian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Margossian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margossian.
