Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagen Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Hagen Yang, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (617) 657-6465Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw other reviews that were negative. I have to say that Dr Yang was excellent - explained everything every step of the way, spent time after the exam to further explain next steps - overall a great experience
About Dr. Hagen Yang, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902015266
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.