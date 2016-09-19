Dr. Hafiz Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hafiz Rehman, MD
Overview
Dr. Hafiz Rehman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Rbk Pediatrics PC375 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-6780
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doctor! He has been there for us any time we have needed and went above and beyond. He literally knows everything!
About Dr. Hafiz Rehman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Swahili and Urdu
- 1538284849
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Kenyatta National Hospital
- King Edward Medical College
- Lawrence College, Ghora Ghali
- Pediatrics
