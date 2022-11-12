Dr. Hafiz Ghafoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghafoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hafiz Ghafoor, MD
Overview
Dr. Hafiz Ghafoor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baqai Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Ghafoor works at
Locations
-
1
Covington Cardiovascular Care1006 S Harrison St, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghafoor?
I was referred to Dr. Ghafoor through St. Tammany ER. He is very personable, explaining procedures, risks, and answering my questions without me feeling rushed. I felt that he really listened to my concerns. His credential are impressive - a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and a Fellow of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology. He is also board certified. I would certainly recommend him.
About Dr. Hafiz Ghafoor, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1497049852
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- Baqai Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghafoor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghafoor accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghafoor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghafoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghafoor works at
Dr. Ghafoor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghafoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghafoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghafoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.