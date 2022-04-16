Dr. Haeryong Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haeryong Oh, MD
Overview
Dr. Haeryong Oh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Oh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Airport Plaza4910 Airport Plaza Dr Ste Primary, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 429-2473
-
2
Lars Hertzog M.D. F.A.C.S.2925 Palo Verde Ave Fl 2, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 354-1182
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oh?
Dr. Oh has been amazing! I've been seeing her for a couple of years now to manage my migraines. She recommended a new medication to help me with my migraines and it has worked so well for me. I always get refills on-time when I need them. I love seeing Dr. Oh when I go in for check-ups, she has a great personality and always takes the time to listen to me and answer my questions.
About Dr. Haeryong Oh, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1225206881
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.