Dr. Haeryong Oh, MD

Neurology
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Haeryong Oh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Oh works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Airport Plaza
    4910 Airport Plaza Dr Ste Primary, Long Beach, CA 90815 (562) 429-2473
    Lars Hertzog M.D. F.A.C.S.
    2925 Palo Verde Ave Fl 2, Long Beach, CA 90815 (562) 354-1182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia or Depression Screening
Functional Movement Screening
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 16, 2022
    Dr. Oh has been amazing! I've been seeing her for a couple of years now to manage my migraines. She recommended a new medication to help me with my migraines and it has worked so well for me. I always get refills on-time when I need them. I love seeing Dr. Oh when I go in for check-ups, she has a great personality and always takes the time to listen to me and answer my questions.
    Mary — Apr 16, 2022
    About Dr. Haeryong Oh, MD

    Neurology
    17 years of experience
    English
    1225206881
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haeryong Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Oh works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Long Beach, CA.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

