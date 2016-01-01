See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Haejin In, MD

Surgical Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Haejin In, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from DONGGUK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. In works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9734
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Haejin In, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1932374246
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Medical Center, General Surgery
    • DONGGUK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
