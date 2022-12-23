Dr. Hae-Ok Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hae-Ok Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hae-Ok Kim, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I've had 3 surgeries w her. I would not have done so without her patience, understanding and pure nature.
About Dr. Hae-Ok Kim, MD
- Neurotology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1407808876
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University Of Michigan Ann Arbor
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology
