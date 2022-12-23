See All Otologists / Neurotologists in New York, NY
Dr. Hae-Ok Kim, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hae-Ok Kim, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Tinnitus and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Dizziness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Removal (incl. Hearing Preservation Techniques)  Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Implantable Hearing Device Chevron Icon
Inner Ear Repair Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Disease and Disorders Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sudden Deafness and-or Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Surgery to Restore Hearing Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?

    Dec 23, 2022
    I've had 3 surgeries w her. I would not have done so without her patience, understanding and pure nature.
    Cris Walton — Dec 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hae-Ok Kim, MD
    About Dr. Hae-Ok Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1407808876
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University Of Michigan Ann Arbor
    Residency
    • New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • St Vincent'S Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hae-Ok Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Dizziness, Tinnitus and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

