Dr. Hae Jho, MD
Overview
Dr. Hae Jho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CHUN NAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Locations
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-6110MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had two procedures with Dr Jho for Stenosis and Sciatica and removal of a cyst. Results and outcomes are what speak the most. I am so much better though it's been several months now since surgery. Basically, I got my life back. I no longer dread getting out of bed because of the pain it used to cause. I am back to vigorous exercise, walking, etc. Thank you Dr Jho.
About Dr. Hae Jho, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CHUN NAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jho has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Jho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jho.
